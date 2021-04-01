EPA Proposes Plan for Next Phase of Cleanup at the Sherwin-Williams/Hilliards Creek Superfund Site in Gibbsboro, Lindenwold, and Voorhees, New Jersey

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 01 April 2021 04:00 Hits: 22

NEW YORK – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is proposing a cleanup plan to address waterbodies of the Sherwin-Williams/Hilliards Creek Site in Gibbsboro, Lindenwold, and Voorhees, New Jersey. The proposed plan calls for the dredging of contaminated sediment, along with excavation and capping of floodplain soil at Silver Lake, Bridgewood Lake, Kirkwood Lake, and Hilliards Creek.

“The cleanup of these waterbodies has long been sought by these communities and we are proud of this proposal,” said EPA Acting Regional Administrator Walter Mugdan. “The proposed cleanup addresses arsenic and lead contamination that poses serious risks to people, fish and wildlife.”

There are three Sherwin-Williams Superfund sites that are sources of contamination to the waterbodies. The sites are located within the municipalities of Gibbsboro, Voorhees, and Lindenwold, New Jersey. Contamination from past paint manufacturing originates within the area of the Former Manufacturing Plant (Sherwin-Williams/Hilliards Creek Superfund Site), the Route 561 Dump Site, and the United States Avenue Burn Superfund Site. These source areas are being cleaned up under separate actions. Contaminants from these three sites have moved downstream throughout the lakes and creeks within Gibbsboro, Voorhees and Lindenwold.

EPA’s proposed plan calls for the dredging of 128,000 cubic yards of contaminated sediment from Silver Lake, Bridgewood Lake, Kirkwood Lake, and Hilliards Creek. This plan also includes the construction of a system to temporarily divert streams during the cleanup.

In addition, EPA proposes to remove approximately 42,000 cubic yards of the top two feet of soil located with the floodplain areas and cap contaminated soil below two feet. EPA’s proposed plan provides for treatment, transport and disposal of excavated sediment and soil off-site at a permitted facility, and implementation of institutional controls in the form of deed notices. This plan will be protective of human health and the environment while preserving high-value wetland areas.

Throughout the proposed cleanup, EPA will monitor and further study the cleanup progress to ensure the effectiveness of the remedy and conduct a review of the cleanup every 5 years to ensure its effectiveness. Under the proposed plan, the estimated cost of this cleanup is approximately $90 million.

A 30-day public comment period for the proposed plan will occur from April 1, 2021 to May 3, 2021. EPA will host a Virtual Public Meeting on April 12, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. To register for the public meeting, visit https://epa-sherwin-williams-ou4.eventbrite.com . To learn more about the public meeting, contact Pat Seppi at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or (646) 369-0068.

Written comments on the EPA’s proposed plan may be mailed or emailed to Julie Nace, Remedial Project Manager, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, 290 Broadway – 19th Floor, New York, NY 10007, Email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

To view the EPA’s proposed plan for the site, please visit https://www.epa.gov/superfund/sherwin-williams

21-016