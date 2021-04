Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 30 March 2021

A global map of agricultural land across 168 countries has revealed that 64 percent of land used for agriculture and food crops is at risk of pesticide pollution. Almost a third of these areas are considered to be at high-risk.

