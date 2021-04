Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 31 March 2021 16:17 Hits: 11

Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan announced Wednesday that the EPA will reconstitute two advisory panels that saw numerous members removed during the Trump administration, dismissing 40 Trump appointees in the process.The...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/545764-epa-chief-to-replace-trump-appointees-science-advisory-panels