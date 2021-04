Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 31 March 2021 21:37 Hits: 14

This 'metal-eating' robot can follow a metal path without using a computer or needing a battery. By wiring the power-supplying units to the wheels on the opposite side, the robot autonomously navigates towards aluminum surfaces and away from hazards that block its energy source.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/03/210331173716.htm