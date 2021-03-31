Interview with Pennsylvania State Senator Amanda Cappelletti

Articles

Moms Clean Air Force’s Pennsylvania team is celebrating Women’s History Month by highlighting the voices and accomplishments of women lawmakers who serve in the commonwealth’s General Assembly. We asked them about the challenges of serving in elected office in a legislative body where women are underrepresented, what drives them to do this work, and their most important goals and accomplishments as elected leaders.

Women account for only about 30% of the General Assembly here in Pennsylvania. How do you navigate that landscape? What recommendations do you have for other women who are thinking of running for office?

Being a woman in this legislative body is something I am cognizant of every day that I am called a Senator. When there are women at the table, the conversations change. Women at the table means we are talking about mental and physical health, family needs, and ways to find equity for our communities.

To other women thinking of running for office: you will be asked about gender roles and other sexist questions. But the more we normalize women in politics, women in power, women leading, the less that will happen. We need you.

You support policies and legislation that aim to tackle the climate crisis and protect our children from air pollution. What inspires you to do this work?

Honestly, I love being outside and enjoying the beauty of this Commonwealth. Growing up, I was always outside playing sports and enjoying all that the great outdoors has to offer. At the age of 30, I took up snowboarding as my outdoor winter hobby. I know that I want to continue enjoying all that our environment has to offer and find peace from its beauty. I want that for my family, my community, and all Pennsylvanians. We should not be stripping ourselves of a future outdoors.

On top of that, obtaining my Master’s of Public Health inspired me. Understanding how our health and safety is determined by the environment we live in has fueled my passion for protecting the environment. There is correlation and causation between physical and mental health, and the environment. Protecting our environment is one of my legislative priorities now, and will continue to be throughout my career.

Is there anything you’d like to highlight here for our 93,000 members throughout Pennsylvania? A proud achievement as a lawmaker or something you’re really hoping to accomplish in your role?

The one thing I hope to accomplish is to be a part – even in the smallest of ways – to help move Pennsylvania into a green energy future. Doing this will address climate change, improve the health of Pennsylvanians, and support a thriving economy in the Commonwealth.

Through her upbringing and career, Senator Amanda M. Cappelletti has put helping others first. Whether it was a service project in junior high or stepping up to protect reproductive rights in Pennsylvania, Amanda will lend a hand to those who need it most. An attorney who also holds a Master’s in Public Health, Amanda has worked to advance progressive policy in Harrisburg. Prior to being elected, she worked with Representative Donna Bullock and as a Fellow for the ACLU of Pennsylvania. She was a member of the first group awarded the William Penn Fellowship through the Governor’s Office: first as an advocate for children at the Office of Child Development and Early Learning, and then at the Department of Human Services as a policy specialist tracking legislation to assess implementation. Most recently, Amanda served as Director of Policy for Planned Parenthood advocating for reproductive health. In 2017, Amanda was elected to East Norriton’s Board of Supervisors, where she led the conversation in police reform and successfully decriminalized marijuana.

Amanda is a life-long resident of Pennsylvania. She currently resides in East Norriton with her husband, Gregory McQuiston, a U.S. Navy veteran, and her rescue puppy Luna.

