EPA and Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission to Partner on Environmental Justice Academy in Dayton

CHICAGO (March 31, 2021) --Today, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced an agreement with Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission to co-sponsor the Miami Valley Regional Environmental Justice Academy in Dayton, Ohio.

“One of EPA’s highest priorities is working with overburdened communities to address environmental injustice,” said Acting Region 5 Administrator Cheryl Newton. “This partnership with MVRPC is a great opportunity for us to join Dayton-area community leaders in this effort.”

“The partnership with the EPA to host the Miami Valley Regional Environmental Justice (EJ) Academy is the latest in MVRPC’s efforts to lead the way by advancing equity in the Miami Valley,” said Brian O. Martin, AICP, Executive Director, Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission. “We seek to make a visible difference with communities and MVRPC has launched programs to accurately capture research, harness data and place a focus on equity. Our Board of Directors, Members and Staff are all aligned in our mission to create communities where all people can thrive.”

The EJ Academy is a training program developed for emerging community, non-profit, and environmental leaders to help cultivate skills to identify and address environmental challenges in their communities. The EJ Academy, slated to start later this year, consists of a nine-month program of courses, assignments, and projects. This is the inaugural academy co-sponsored by EPA in Ohio. EPA and MVRPC plan to run the EJ Academy virtually at first and transition to on-site in Dayton, Ohio, once feasible.

MVRPC has served the planning needs of the Dayton, Ohio, metropolitan area and Miami Valley in Southwest Ohio since 1964. MVRPC serves as a Regional Planning Commission in the Region and Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) for Montgomery, Miami, and Greene counties, plus a portion of Northern Warren County in Dayton, Ohio.

Environmental justice is the fair treatment of all people regardless of race, color, national origin, or income, with respect to the development, implementation, and enforcement of environmental laws, regulations, and policies. EPA and MVRPC share a commitment to building equitable, healthy, and thriving communities.

For more information about the EJ Academy, including how to apply, please visit: https://www.epa.gov/oh/ej-academy

For more information about Environmental Justice: https://www.epa.gov/environmentaljustice