In the deep sea, the last ice age is not yet over

While investigating gas hydrate deposits in the western Black Sea, a team of scientists made surprising discoveries. Contrary to previous findings and theories, the scientists found free methane gas in layers where it should actually not appear. The authors conclude that the gas hydrate system in the deep-sea fan of the Danube continues to adapt due to climate changes since the last glacial maximum.

