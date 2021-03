Articles

Scientists have been using DESY's X-ray source PETRA III to analyse the structural changes that take place in an egg when you cook it. The work reveals how the proteins in the white of a chicken egg unfold and cross-link with each other. The method can be of interest to the food industry as well as to the broad field of protein research.

