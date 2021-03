Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 30 March 2021 21:10 Hits: 8

On sultry summer afternoons, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems provide much-needed relief from the harsh heat and humidity. These systems, which often come with dehumidifiers, are currently not energy efficient, guzzling around 76% of the electricity in commercial and residential buildings.

