Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 30 March 2021 17:50 Hits: 4

China accounted for a slight majority of all coal-powered electricity generated in 2020, according to a report released Monday by British research group Ember.Although China, the world’s top emitter, has pledged to achieve net-zero carbon...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/545577-china-accounted-for-half-of-coal-fired-electricity-in-2020-report