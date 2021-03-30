Interview: Pennsylvania State Representative Leanne Krueger (161st District)

Articles

Written by Moms Clean Air Force

Moms Clean Air Force’s Pennsylvania team is celebrating Women’s History Month by interviewing State Representative Leanne Krueger, the first woman to represent her district in southeastern Pennsylvania. Elected in 2015, she came to her role as a legislator focusing on climate action, sustainability, and environmental stewardship. Immediately prior to being elected to the legislature, Rep. Krueger served as the first Executive Director of the Sustainable Business Network of Greater Philadelphia (SBN). We asked her about her experience as a women in a legislative body that is primarily made up of white men, her vision for Pennsylvania, and what drives her to do the important work she does as an elected official.

Pennsylvania State Representative Leanne Krueger



Women account for only about 30% of the General Assembly here in Pennsylvania. How do you navigate that landscape? What recommendations do you have for other women who are thinking of running for office?

There are a lot more women serving in the Legislature today than there was when I was first elected back in 2015. Twenty-four women have been elected to serve in the House Democratic Caucus over the past six years and together we have worked to change the culture in Harrisburg. There are some great training programs out there for women who want to run for office like Emerge and Run for Something. If you’re thinking about running, find a mentor or sign up for one of these programs.

You do a lot of work supporting policies and legislation that aims to tackle the climate crisis and protect our children from air pollution. What inspires you to do this work?

As a mom, I want my son to grow in a world with clean air and clean water and I don’t want his generation to be forced to tackle climate change because of inaction by today’s elected officials. Fossil fuel lobbyists have way too much power in our state Capitol and someone needs to fight back.

Is there anything you’d like to highlight here for our 94,000 members throughout Pennsylvania? A proud achievement as a lawmaker or something you’re really hoping to accomplish in your role?

Right now, there are efforts in the Legislature to derail Governor Wolf’s efforts to sign Pennsylvania onto the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI), the biggest climate action we’ve seen in decades. Anyone who cares about climate issues needs to pay close attention so we can get it over the finish line.

—-

State Representative Leanne Krueger represents Pennsylvania’s 161st Legislative District in Delaware County. Leanne made history in 2015 as the first woman to represent the 161st. A progressive champion and tireless advocate for women, school kids, the environment, and working families, Leanne serves on the Appropriations, Environmental Resources & Energy, and Labor & Industry committees in the Pennsylvania House. She also holds leadership positions in various committees, including as the Democratic Secretary of the Labor and Industry Committee and Subcommittee Minority Chair on Government & Financial Oversight. She chairs the Blue Green Caucus and is a co-founder of the Climate Caucus. Leanne is the first woman to Chair the Pennsylvania House Democratic Campaign Committee.

Prior to elected office, Leanne served as the first Executive Director of the Sustainable Business Network of Greater Philadelphia (SBN), and Senior Director of Strategy and Development at the Business Alliance for Local Living Economies (BALLE), an organization which supports over 50,000 locally-owned, independent businesses across the country to create a stronger, fairer economy. She has received local and national attention for her work in economic development and public policy.

Leanne lives in Wallingford with her son Wendell.

