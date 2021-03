Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 30 March 2021 00:03 Hits: 7

Prolonged and potentially destabilizing water shortages will become commonplace in Jordan by 2100, new research finds, unless the nation implements comprehensive reform, from fixing leaky pipes to desalinating seawater. Jordan's water crisis is emblematic of challenges looming around the world as a result of climate change and rapid population growth.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/03/210329200315.htm