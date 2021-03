Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 29 March 2021 20:36 Hits: 10

New Mexico on Monday announced a lawsuit against the federal Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC), alleging insufficient oversight of a planned nuclear fuel storage site in the state.The facility, proposed by New Jersey-based company Holtec...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/545442-new-mexico-sues-us-nuclear-commission-over-waste-storage-plan