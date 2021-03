Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 29 March 2021 22:30 Hits: 9

A new report shows China was the only G20 country to see a significant jump in coal production last year. At the same time, European nations are shuttering coal plants at record rates.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/china-generated-half-of-global-coal-power-in-2020-study/a-57044984?maca=en-rss_en_environment-22607-xml-mrss