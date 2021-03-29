Biden Offshore Wind Plan Can Create Jobs, Address Equity and Climate Risks

WASHINGTON – The Biden administration announced today plans for major expansion of wind farms along the East Coast, putting wind in the sails of the offshore industry that will create many clean energy jobs and address climate change.

The following is a statement from Kit Kennedy, senior director in the Climate & Clean Energy program at NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council):

“President Biden’s commitments to offshore wind will help create a pipeline of critically needed clean energy, clean air and family-sustaining jobs. Offshore wind also is uniquely positioned to address our country’s greatest challenges—the intersecting environmental, public health and economic crises that exacerbate racial and social injustices and threaten the planet.

“We look forward to working with the Biden administration to ensure that in addition to creating a bevy of jobs from manufacturing to port facilities, offshore wind power development also protects the climate and coastal and marine ecosystems, and advances social equity and environmental justice.”

# # #

NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council) is an international nonprofit environmental organization with more than 3 million members and online activists. Since 1970, our lawyers, scientists, and other environmental specialists have worked to protect the world's natural resources, public health, and the environment. NRDC has offices in New York City, Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, Bozeman, MT, and Beijing. Visit us at www.nrdc.org and follow us on Twitter @NRDC.​