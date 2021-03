Articles

Category: Environment Published on Sunday, 28 March 2021 22:18 Hits: 7

The Biden administration is poised to take significant action on a range of environmental issues.In the coming weeks, officials are expected to release a new plan for reaching the goals set out under the Paris Climate Agreement and recommend changes...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/545190-biden-lays-groundwork-for-environmental-regulations