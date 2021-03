Articles

Researchers described two new species of screech owls that live in the Amazon and Atlantic forests, both of which are already critically endangered. The scientists determined that the birds belonged to different species using a combination of DNA evidence, physical traits, and recordings of the owls' screeches.

