Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 25 March 2021 14:12 Hits: 0

The brush of an insect's wing is enough to trigger a Venus flytrap to snap shut, but the biology of how these plants sense and respond to touch is still poorly understood, especially at the molecular level. Now, a new study identifies what appears to be a key protein involved in touch sensitivity for flytraps and other carnivorous plants.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/03/210325101221.htm