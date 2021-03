Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 26 March 2021 14:46 Hits: 3

When the brain suffers injury or infection, glial cells surrounding the affected site act to preserve the brain's sensitive nerve cells and prevent excessive damage. A team of researchers has been able to demonstrate the important role played by the reorganization of the structural and membrane elements of glial cells.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/03/210326104659.htm