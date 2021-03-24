Searching for hints of new physics in the subatomic world

Articles

Published on Wednesday, 24 March 2021

Quantum chromodynamics, or QCD, is the theory of the strong interaction between quarks and gluons. Lattice QCD uses supercomputers to explore 'tantalizing hints' of new physics in discrepancies between experimental and theoretical results. Carleton DeTar and Steven Gottlieb, two of the leading contemporary scholars of QCD research, are using the Frontera supercomputer at the Texas Advanced Computing Center to explore the 'anomalous magnetic moment of the muon' and measurements of the decay of B mesons.

