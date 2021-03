Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 24 March 2021 15:35 Hits: 0

Researchers have discovered BASP-1, a novel biomarker of adult human neural stem cells. With this newly discovered biomarker, scientists can better understand the relevance and intricate mechanisms of neurogenesis, which may lead to new future therapeutic approaches to treat and manage neurological and neuropsychiatric disorders associated with diminished neurogenesis.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/03/210324113525.htm