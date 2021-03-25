The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

'Climbing droplets' could lead to more efficient water harvesting

Researchers have discovered that a novel surface they developed to harvest water from the air encourages tiny water droplets to move spontaneously into larger droplets. When researchers placed microdroplets of water on their liquid-lubricant surface, the microdroplets propelled themselves to climb, without external force, into larger droplets along an oily, ramp-shaped meniscus that forms from the lubricant around the larger droplets. The 'coarsening droplet phenomenon' formed droplets large enough for harvesting.

