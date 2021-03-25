Soft robotic dragonfly signals environmental disruptions

Category: Environment Hits: 0Engineers have developed an electronics-free, entirely soft robot shaped like a dragonfly that can skim across the water and react to environmental conditions such as pH, temperature or the presence of oil. The proof-of-principle demonstration could be the precursor to more advanced, autonomous, long-range environmental sentinels for monitoring a wide range of potential telltale signs of problems.
Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/03/210325120827.htm