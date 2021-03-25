The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Changes in ocean chemistry show how sea level affects global carbon cycle

A new analysis of strontium isotopes in marine sediments has enabled scientists to reconstruct fluctuations in ocean chemistry related to changing climate conditions over the past 35 million years. The results provide new insights into the inner workings of the global carbon cycle and, in particular, the processes by which carbon is removed from the environment through the deposition of carbonates.

