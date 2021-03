Articles

Reasons for more than a decade of black cherry regeneration decline in the Allegheny Hardwood Regions are not well-understood; a team of scientists looked at five leading hypotheses; they found that the most likely factors are pathogens and reduced nitrogen availability, and that black cherry may actually be a story of change on a much bigger scale.

