Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 24 March 2021 21:08 Hits: 2

Pumpkin growers dread the tiny tan scabs that form on their fruit, each lesion a telltale sign of bacterial spot disease. The specks don't just mar the fruit's flesh, they provide entry points for rot-inducing fungus and other pathogens that can destroy pumpkins and other cucurbits from the inside out. Either way, farmers pay the price, with marketable yields reduced by as much as 90%.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/03/210324170814.htm