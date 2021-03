Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 25 March 2021 12:48 Hits: 3

Dining out is a popular activity worldwide, but there has been little research into its association with health outcomes. Investigators looked at the association between eating out and risk of death and concluded that eating out very frequently is significantly associated with an increased risk of all-cause death, which warrants further investigation.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/03/210325084824.htm