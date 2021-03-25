The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Scientists find evidence that novel coronavirus infects the mouth's cells

Scientists has found evidence that SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, infects cells in the mouth. The findings point to the possibility that the mouth plays a role in transmitting SARS-CoV-2 to the lungs or digestive system via saliva laden with virus from infected oral cells. A better understanding of the mouth's involvement could inform strategies to reduce viral transmission within and outside the body.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/03/210325084853.htm

