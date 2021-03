Articles

Published on Thursday, 25 March 2021

The American Petroleum Institute (API) announced Thursday that it will support carbon pricing, a major shift for one of the nation’s foremost energy lobbying groups.API President and CEO Mike Sommers made the announcement in a press call Thursday,...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/544920-top-oil-lobbying-group-calls-for-carbon-pricing