Interview: Mary Isaacson, Pennsylvania State House of Representatives, 175th District

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 25 March 2021 15:48 Hits: 10

Written by Moms Clean Air Force

Pennsylvania State Representative Mary Isaacson Pennsylvania State Representative Mary Isaacson

Our Moms Clean Air Force Pennsylvania team interviewed State Representative Mary Isaacson for Women’s History Month about her priorities in the General Assembly, what it’s like to be a women legislator in a male-dominated legislative body, and what drives her to do this work.

Women account for only about 30% of the General Assembly here in Pennsylvania. How do you navigate that landscape? What recommendations do you have for other women who are thinking of running for office?

That 30% used to be far less only a few years ago. It isn’t lost on me that getting more women elected to the General Assembly took years of organizing and campaigning to get more women to run for office in Pennsylvania. As an elected woman, I make a point to stand with and support other women elected officials, and work together to address issues that have been ignored, overlooked, and misunderstood for decades. For women thinking of running for office, my advice is to do it. And if you don’t win the first time, run again. Women win when they run.

You do a lot of work supporting policies and legislation that aim to tackle the climate crisis and protect our children from air pollution. What inspires you to do this work?

In session and in committee, I often refer to our constitutional obligation to provide Pennsylvanians with clean air and water because some people need the Constitution to remind them of that responsibility. But it is so much more than that. The climate crisis is very real here in our state, and yet, we still have elected officials who regularly invite climate change deniers to give testimony during hearings. Lies and data not based on scientific information are entered into the record and there is an organized effort to convince Pennsylvanians that our access to clean water and air is not being threatened. But it is. As a member of the Environmental Resources Committee, I fight back against false information and misleading campaigns on a regular basis because I want to ensure clean air, water, and a sustainable environment for future generations long after I am no longer in office. We need to act now to make that happen. Every day our state refuses to prevent further damage is a day we lose for our future families and Pennsylvanians.

Is there anything you’d like to highlight here for our 93,000 Pennsylvania members?

I am dedicated to implementing a Green New Deal for Pennsylvania. I am a co-sponsor of legislation to move us to 100 percent renewable energy and work to ending fossil fuel use and dependency. We need to create a green economy so we can replace the Commonwealth’s dependence on the gas industry.

We must also hold companies accountable for their actions, which is why I introduced a bill to put tracers in fracking fluid to increase accountability for pollution. I also sponsored a bill that would increase the municipal waste tipping fee so that more funds are available for recycling programs. I believe in investing in rehabilitation funds for previously industrial areas to be revitalized and made safe for communities and residents, as well as increasing conservation.

We must also make substantial investments in the public affected by these transformations, including public transportation, affordable and efficient housing, energy efficiency programs, investments in broadband access, and supporting sustainable agriculture.

Mary Isaacson was elected state representative for the 175th District in Philadelphia in November 2018, serving the areas of the River Wards along the Delaware River from Old Richmond to Queen Village and points in between including Chinatown and historic Washington Square.

Prior to becoming state legislator, Mary served 12 years as Chief of Staff for the late state Representative Mike O’Brien, working alongside him to serve constituents and identify ways to improve life in the 175th and advance an agenda that puts people before special interests.

Mary resides in the Northern Liberties section of Philadelphia with her husband Chris and two children, Sophia and Oscar, along with their dog, Molly.



TELL GOVERNOR WOLF: PA FAMILIES DEMAND STRONGER METHANE PROTECTIONS

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/MomsCleanAirForce/~3/y4N6kkHzWvU/