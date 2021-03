Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 24 March 2021 15:35 Hits: 5

A new study is the first to identify how human brains grow much larger, with three times as many neurons, compared with chimpanzee and gorilla brains. The study identified a key molecular switch that can make ape brain organoids grow more like human organoids, and vice versa.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/03/210324113502.htm