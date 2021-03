Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 24 March 2021 17:23 Hits: 4

Eating just one cup of leafy green vegetables every day could boost muscle function, according to new research. The study found that people who consumed a nitrate-rich diet, predominantly from vegetables, had significantly better muscle function of their lower limbs.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/03/210324132309.htm