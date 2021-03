Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 24 March 2021 17:14 Hits: 6

The world’s 60 biggest banks have financed the fossil fuel industry to the tune of nearly $4 trillion in the five years since the Paris climate agreement, according to a report released Wednesday a coalition of environmental organizations.The...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/544726-60-largest-banks-in-the-world-invested-38-t-in-fossil-fuels-report