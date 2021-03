Articles

Lawmakers are weighing using the Congressional Review Act (CRA) to reverse a Trump era-rule that limits the Environmental Protection Agency’s ability to regulate methane.Sens. Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.) and Angus King (I-Maine) have drafted a...

