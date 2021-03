Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 24 March 2021 22:24 Hits: 12

The bald eagle population has increased by more than four times since 2009, according to a report by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.“We estimated 316,700 bald eagles were present in the four EMUs in the 2019 breeding season, 4.4 times...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/544811-bald-eagle-population-has-increased-4x-in-last-decade