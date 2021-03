Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 23 March 2021 17:12 Hits: 6

It's not just your legs and heart that get a workout when you walk briskly; exercise affects your brain as well. A new study shows that when older adults with mild memory loss followed an exercise program for a year, the blood flow to their brains increased.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/03/210323131213.htm