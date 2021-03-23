With drop in LA's vehicular aerosol pollution, vegetation emerges as major source

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 23 March 2021 19:08 Hits: 7

Organic aerosol pollutants have decreased in the Los Angeles area due to strict vehicle emissions controls, but aerosol levels still rise in hot weather to unhealthful levels. While some attribute these aerosols to household cleaning products, researchers have identified a more probable cause: chemicals emitted by vegetation. Given the number of trees in LA, like the isoprene-emiting Mexican fan palm, it's likely that 25% of organic aerosols are from plants.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/03/210323150822.htm