Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 23 March 2021 19:08 Hits: 8

Understanding the evolution of the polar sea ice is not enough to study the effects of the climate change on marine ecosystems in Antarctic seafloors. It is also necessary to determine the intensity of phytoplankton local production during the Antarctic summer.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/03/210323150824.htm