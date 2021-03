Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 23 March 2021 17:12 Hits: 6

The rate of sea-level rise in the 20th century along much of the U.S. Atlantic coast was the fastest in 2,000 years, and southern New Jersey had the fastest rates, according to a new study.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/03/210323131216.htm