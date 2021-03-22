Researchers create map of potential undiscovered life

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 22 March 2021

Less than a decade after unveiling the 'Map of Life,' a global database that marks the distribution of known species across the planet, researchers have launched an even more ambitious and perhaps important project -- creating a map of where life has yet to be discovered. For Walter Jetz, a professor of ecology and evolutionary biology at Yale who spearheaded the Map of Life project, the new effort is a moral imperative that can help support biodiversity discovery and preservation around the world.

