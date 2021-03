Articles

Scientists have discovered a potentially promising infrared LED and infrared detector component. This compound -- composed of calcium, silicon and oxygen -- is cheap to produce and non-toxic. Many of the existing infrared semiconductors contain toxic chemical elements, such as cadmium and tellurium. The new material may be used to develop less expensive and safer near-infrared semiconductors.

