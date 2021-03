Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 23 March 2021

A study finds babies prefer baby talk, whether they're learning one language or two. Scientists knew infants learning one language preferred the sing-song tones of parents' baby talk, and now scientists have found babies learning two languages are developmentally right on track. Bilingual babies showed the same interest in baby talk, at the same age, as monolingual babies.

