Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 22 March 2021 15:09 Hits: 7

The Interior Department has reversed a Trump administration decision determining that a portion of the Missouri River was under the jurisdiction of the state of North Dakota rather than a Native American reservation.Trump officials had concluded a...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/544303-interior-reverses-course-on-tribal-ownership-of-portion-of-missouri