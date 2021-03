Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 22 March 2021

A study shows that harsh parenting practices in childhood have long-term repercussions for children's brain development. Repeatedly getting angry, hitting, shaking or yelling at children is linked with smaller brain structures in adolescence, according to a new study

