Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 22 March 2021 15:29 Hits: 1

Researchers developed a system of self-assembling polymer microparticles with adjustable concentrations of two types of attached residues. They found that tuning the concentration of each type allowed them to control the aggregation and resulting shape of the clusters. This work may lead to advances in 'smart' materials, including sensors and damage-resistant surfaces.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/03/210322112912.htm