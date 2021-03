Articles

Batteries charge and recharge -- apparently all thanks to a perfect interplay of electrode material and electrolyte. However, for ideal battery function, the solid electrolyte interphase (SEI) plays a crucial role. Materials scientists have now studied nucleation and growth of this layer in atomic detail. The properties of anions and solvent molecules need to be well balanced.

