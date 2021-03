Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 22 March 2021

The Supreme Court has declined to hear a challenge to former President Obama’s designation of a national monument 130 miles off the coast of Cape Cod, Mass.Chief Justice John Roberts wrote in a statement issued Monday that “despite concerns” about...

