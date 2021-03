Articles

Medical cannabis can reduce essential tremor in mice. By injecting a specific synthetic cannabinoid into the spinal cord of mice suffering from essential tremor, researchers have shown that the drug can reduce involuntary shaking - as the cannabinoid activates a particular type of cell, the so-called astrocytes.

