The hidden machinery of a photosynthetic giant revealed

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 18 March 2021 15:14 Hits: 0

Photosynthesis is the fundament of almost all live on earth, and yet it is not understood down to the last detail. An international research team has now unraveled one of its secrets. The researchers have successfully isolated a rare manifestation of photosystem I and studied it in detail. The study provided new insights into the transport of light-energy in this giant photosynthetic protein complex.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/03/210318111430.htm