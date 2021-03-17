The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

How life on land recovered after 'The Great Dying'

A new study shows in detail how life recovered from 'The Great Dying' in comparison to two smaller extinction events. The international study team showed for the first time that this mass extinction was harsher than other events due to a major collapse in diversity. Ultimately, characterizing communities -- especially those that recovered successfully -- provides valuable insights into how modern species might fare as humans push the planet to the brink.

