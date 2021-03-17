How life on land recovered after 'The Great Dying'

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 17 March 2021 01:46 Hits: 0

A new study shows in detail how life recovered from 'The Great Dying' in comparison to two smaller extinction events. The international study team showed for the first time that this mass extinction was harsher than other events due to a major collapse in diversity. Ultimately, characterizing communities -- especially those that recovered successfully -- provides valuable insights into how modern species might fare as humans push the planet to the brink.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/03/210316214645.htm